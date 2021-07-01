Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A recent human trafficking operation throughout Missouri and Kansas leads to 82 arrests.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says 31 people were rescued in the operation from June 17 -26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri; Independence, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas.

Among the dozens rescued, 17 were adults and 14 were missing children, the youngest child being four years old. A statement from the Department of Homeland Security says those rescued were victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

No names have been released in the investigation, but will be charged with various sex crimes.

Agencies involved in the operation include:

HSI Kansas City

HSI Wichita

Wichita Police Department

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Highway Patrol

Health and Human Services

United States Marshal’s Service

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Independence Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office

Hutchinson Police Department

