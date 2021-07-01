Advertisement

Man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing faces new criminal charges

Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A man believed to be at the scene of a Nixa stabbing involving juveniles last weekend faces new criminal charges.

Prosecutors had previously charged Joe Allan Dutton, 41, with two counts of third-degree assault. He now faces eight counts in the case, according to court records.

New charges include three additional counts of third-degree assault, and felony charges for resisting arrest, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

Police say a teenage girl, 16, was stabbed Saturday night and suffered critical injuries. She is hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators say multiple people, whose ages are unclear, showed up at Dutton’s house on East Country Ridge Street in Nixa around 10:30 p.m. Saturday because of an expected fight.

According to court documents, one witness told police she arrived and waited outside the house with the victim, then Joe Dutton came out of the house with a gun, along with his daughter. Multiple witnesses told police they saw Dutton pull the victim out of a car and then point the gun at witnesses while the fight happened. One witness said they saw a knife fall out of a juvenile girl’s hand.

Witnesses says Dutton pistol-whipped and pointed the gun at multiple people. Police say he also got into a physical fight with another man.

A Christian County judge ordered a mental evaluation for the accused juvenile and ordered no contact with Dutton, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 30 in the case.

According to court records, Dutton faces drug charges and driving without a license late last year.

This is a developing story. We will update as new details become available.

