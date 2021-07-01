Prior sex offender convicted of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Shawn Kelly Martin, 42, of Tipton was convicted by a Greene County Jury of statutory rape and sodomy of a 6-year-old girl.

The jury deliberated for three hours on Wednesday before returning its verdict finding Martin guilty of one count of statutory rape in the first degree and four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree.

In an interview with the Springfield Police Department, Martin explained he believed he would be able to ‘get away’ with abusing the girl because the child was also being abused by her step-father. Martin was a prior sex offender having been found guilty of statutory sodomy in the second degree in Stone County, Missouri in 2003.

Martin faces up to 30 years or life one each of the counts. His sentencing is scheduled for September 21, 2021.

The Springfield Police Department investigated the case.

The Greene County Prosecutor says if you suspect child abuse or neglect, please call the Missouri Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 1-800-392-3738. If you are mandated by law to report child abuse and neglect, you can make a report online on the Missouri Children’s Division website.

