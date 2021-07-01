Registration opens for the 9th annual 9/11 Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Registration for the 9th Annual Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.

Organizers are gearing up for a high turn out this year which marks 20 years since the attacks.

Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb founder, Adam Neff, said they’re anticipating hundreds of participants from all over this year, and wants everyone to join in.

“Everybody is welcome to climb,” said Neff. “ We have kids climbing, we have adults climbing, we have adults carrying their kids. We have firefighters climbing in full gear. We have military, we have law enforcement, we EMS, we have running clubs, we have CrossFit clubs. We have anybody and everybody that was affected by 9/11 and want to pay tribute come to this event and climb.”

Last year because of the pandemic, Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb switched to a virtual format and had more than 250 people participate. However, Neff said he’s eager to come back bigger and better this year. Not only will it return in-person, but they’ll keep the virtual aspect to help reach even more people.

Neff doesn’t want younger generations to forget what happened 20 years ago.

“We have a responsibility to remember, and never forget, which means never forgetting,” said Neff. “This is a great way to honor those that were killed on 9/11, and I hope the greatest takeaway is that nobody’s forgotten about.”

The ultimate goal of the 2021 climb is to also educate, explained Neff.

“It really is a great way to educate young people that maybe don’t know a whole lot about what happened on that day back in 2001,” said Neff. “We’re really trying to use our event to honor those that had passed, but also to educate the future.”

Firefighters and the public will participate in the National Fallen Firefighters (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, a commemorative climb to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) who died on September 11, 2001. Participants will climb the stairs of Plaster Stadium at Missouri State University multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers

The 2021 9/11 Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb will starts at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

As part of registration the participants are asked to raise other funds for the NFFF. All registration fees and other funds raised by the participants benefit the programs of the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that supports the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.

CLICK HERE to registrar!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.