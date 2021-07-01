Southern Stone County firefighters remind boaters and campers about proper disposal, usage of fireworks over Fourth of July

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -With Fourth of July celebrations right around the corner, firefighters want us to keep the community safe.

Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven said this week we’ve had quite a bit of rain, so they’re not as worried about grass fires from fireworks as usual. However, there are a few other fireworks safety tips to keep in mind.

“Always follow the manufactured recommendations on the fireworks themselves, make sure you are in a clear area away from people and know where your fireworks are going if it is something that launches,” Keith Wolven said.

Chief Wolven said you should never light a firework in your hand.

”Stay away from it after you light it. Make sure it’s a safe distance away from any kind of people or buildings or anything that might get damaged,” Wolven said.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said it is also against state law to shoot fireworks from your boat.

”It’s just not safe with the nature of the environment with the boat with the fuel, the combustibles that are on the boat and the volatility of fireworks in the heat,” McClure said.

Instead, Wolven recommends attending a firework display from your boat to be safe.

”If you’re on a boat, it’s pretty easy just to pull up in a boat and watch the fireworks and then cruise on back. That’s the safest way to do it by boat anyways,” Wolven said.

Camper Susan Reynolds said they’re not allowed to shoot fireworks on the campsite, so they enjoy the celebration in other ways.

”If we go towards the dock or to the end, they have a firework show at the bridge. So we’ll go to our dock, watch it from there and the kids can enjoy it,” Susan Reynolds said.

Reynolds said smaller fireworks like sparklers need to be disposed of properly around campsites.

”You don’t want to start a fire on the grass. There are a lot of campers around here tents on the other side, it would spread pretty quick. We’re all pretty close together around here,” Reynolds said.

Also, you shouldn’t throw your fireworks away immediately after using them.

”Make sure there is nothing that is still hot nothing that can ignite and you’ve soaked it with water to make sure nothing is going to combust,” Wolven said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.