Springfield Building Dev. Services explains inspections and building codes in wake of Florida condo collapse

By Linda Simmons
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As new details come forward on the tragic condo building collapse in Florida, you may wonder about buildings right here at home.

The City of Springfield has a building development services department at the Busch Municipal Building. If a building has concerns, they are the ones to take a look at it.

In Springfield, it is the responsibility of building development services to ensure that new construction meets current building codes. The department reviews designs and inspects a project throughout the construction process.

They also do inspections whenever a building faces new occupancy, such as a new type of business moving in to an old building. The department also responds to nuisance and dangerous buildings, reported by citizens, city staff, or the fire department in their regular safety inspections.

“Citizens are part of the key to keeping the community safe, and as a citizen, if we just overlook things, sometimes things can get a lot worse than we realize,” said Brock Rowe, Springfield Building Development Services assistant director. “That’s the key, I think of any building, it’s just to be observant and to let the authorities know.”

In Surfside, Florida, an engineer’s concern about major structural damage to the condo was apparently never communicated to residents. They were told in a meeting three years ago, that the building was in very good shape.

Springfield has a property maintenance code that requires upkeep on buildings. If you have a concern about a building’s structural integrity, you can report it.

“Just be aware of your building,” said Rowe. “If you have issues, report it to us. Allow us to take a look at it. We have structural engineers we can contact to take a look at it and do the numbers and make sure it’s safe.”

To report concerns, contact the city of Springfield Citizen Resource Center here at the Busch Municipal Building at 417-864-1010.

KY3 is working to talk to a structural engineering firm about things they watch for in building inspections. Check back for updates to this story.

