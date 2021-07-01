Springfield industrial companies looking for workers to fill shortages, many turn to job fairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you drive past Springfield’s industrial park, there is likely not a single corner without some sort of hiring sign out front.

Dozens of companies based in Springfield are seeking workers to fill their current shortages. It is a national trend, not just one isolated to the Ozarks. Some of the companies in Springfield are seeking dozens if not hundreds of new employees.

“Our biggest thing is everybody is trying to compete with everybody, raising their rates, giving them sign on bonuses, referral bonuses and different things like that,” said Jennia Moore with ABEC. “But we’re still all still struggling to get someone to apply and come to work every single day.”

Many companies in the area said it is also a competitive market right now, which has led to all sorts of new strategies. For some companies, like DMP, job fairs are the new tool. The company had its first career fair last week.

”It is a time where a lot of companies are hiring, so to be able to stand out a little differently with a job fair and invite people onto our campus so they can see what makes DMP a different place to work, that family environment, it was worth it,” said Mark Hillenburg with DMP.

While companies across Springfield are continuing to look for workers, we are consonantly seeing job fairs pop up like the one Wednesday at ABEC. Some of those companies said while they are not seeing the turnout they would like, there are still some positive results.

”Our applications are much heavier than they had been in the past just before the job fair,” said Benita Shantz with DMP.

Social media has also been a helpful tool lately, Shantz and Hillenburg said.

ABEC had about 20 attendees on Wednesday. Of those 20 attendees, the company said 10 or so would likely be hired on the spot. The company said it has about 100 positions or so to fill.

DMP had 35 attendees at its fair last week. The company had 43 open positions at the time.

Those numbers may not be quite as high as they would like, but they say most are the quality workers they are looking for.

”Everybody is trying to figure out what the nitch is right now,” Moore said. “No one knows the perfect code right now. So we’re trying the job fairs to say, ‘hey come out to our facility to see what we’re all about.’ ”

A handful of companies said the shortage has as much to do with expansion as the pandemic or anything else.

”The growth they’re able to go with now is astronomical,” Moore said. “So that’s the reason we’re looking for so many workers now.“

“Jobs are growing faster than we have individuals to fill them,” Shantz said.

Some positions require specific skill sets, but most companies said they can easily train and teach new skills. Hillenburg said his company has even noticed a handful of applicants have used the pandemic as a chance to learn new skills, such as coding, through online tutorials.

Many businesses said the last several months have been a time where many people have started to reevaluate their professional careers and ambitions. Many people have switched industries and career paths throughout the pandemic.

Companies across the area said they are hopeful more workers apply for jobs by the end of summer. Moore said it is possible some parents may still be holding out to see how the 2021-22 school year works.

