Advertisement

Suspect shoots, kills police dog in St. Joseph, Mo.

Max, a German Shepherd with the St. Joseph Police Department, was shot and killed by a suspect.
Max, a German Shepherd with the St. Joseph Police Department, was shot and killed by a suspect.(St. Joseph Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Authorities say a suspect has shot and killed a St. Joseph police dog while officers served a warrant.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 24-year-old Valdez McDonald was barricaded in a home when officers responded Wednesday night.

St. Joseph Police Commander David Hart said that as officers tried to negotiate with him, he fled and shot the German Shepherd, named Max.

McDonald is charged with third-degree domestic assault and jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

According to a probable cause statement, McDonald abused a woman by hitting her in the head with multiple objects. Documents state he also pointed an AR-15 style rifle at the woman’s chest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
Nice weather is forecast for this holiday weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Holiday Weekend
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tara Millman booking photo
Woman from Taney County, Mo. pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children, child pornography
Petition submitted to recall Nixa mayor over enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

Police investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Police investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
keyboard.
Retired volunteers are key soldiers in Springfield’s army of COVID-19 fighters
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 900+ new cases; Arkansas adds 700 new cases
The NCAA's new ruling will allow for athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness
Universities in Springfield eager to see how athletes will profit from new NCAA ruling
As cases of COVID19 continue to rise in southwest Missouri, nursing homes and assisted living...
Visitor restrictions return to Monett nursing home as COVID-19 cases increase in Barry, Lawrence counties