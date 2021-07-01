TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-44 closed near Waynesville, Mo.

NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Modot says a crash on westbound I-44 east of Waynesville has both lanes closed.

The crash is past Exit 161 which is the Business 44/Route Y/Fort Leonard Wood interchange.

The westbound lanes are expected to stay closed through at least 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will need to avoid this area.

No word on if there are any injuries.

