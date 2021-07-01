Universities in Springfield eager to see how athletes will profit from new NCAA ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The NCAA has cleared the way for college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness from advertising and endorsements.

The ruling comes following several lawsuits and pressure from the Supreme Court for the NCAA to take action against player profits. Under the new rules, players will also be able to appoint agents to help coordinate deals.

As Missouri State Athletic Director Kyle Moats explained, the move could mean a huge change in college athletics.

”It will change the landscape of what we do,” said Moats. “And the more freedoms and the more rights for athletes to make money, there are a lot of things that go along with that.”

Prior to Thursday, college athletes were strictly amateurs. But now, one could make the case now that they’re something different.

”Its a certainly a change. It’s a seismic shift in what were doing in college athletics,” said Moats.

Following Wednesday’s ruling by the NCAA, athletes will now be able to earn compensation for what is called their NIL.

Corey Bray once worked for the NCAA and believes the move will provide opportunities for athletes at all levels. Now, as Athletic Director at Drury University, he’s excited to see how Panthers utilize the new rules.

”I think it’s going to provide some new opportunities that student athletes just haven’t been used to thinking about regarding their name, image, and likeness, and how they can monetize that,” said Bray.

An athlete’s name, image and likeness can be utilized many different ways. Applications of the rule are vast.

”Endorsing products, working with companies within their community, something like that, where they haven’t been able to do anything like that before.”

But perhaps the biggest application...

”Most of our athletes and their opportunities will come from social media,” said Moats.

”Drury athletes most immediately can use this related to social media,” said Bray.

But opportunities far exceed the digital space.

”Pizza, car dealerships, sporting goods stores. There’s really not much restriction we’re going to place on student athletes,” said Bray.

But how it will be monitored is not quite clear yet.

”Its going to be a bit unclear for the next several months or even a year. As other states pass laws, as the NCAA works through congress to try and get a national law. While we as member institutions try to implement this and our athletes try to implement this,” said Bray.

Specific regulations on the NCAA new allowance will be implemented by state legislatures. Missouri is expected to have a law passed into effect by August 28.

