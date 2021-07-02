Advertisement

Authorities investigate domestic assault situation near Strafford, injuries unknown

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is ongoing after authorities responded to a domestic assault situation near Strafford.

Authorities responded to Highway 125 and Division Street, just east of Springfield city limits, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says there was a domestic assault situation between a man and a woman at an unknown location near Strafford. It’s unknown whether the incident led to any serious injuries.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

