CoxHealth proactive in addressing healthcare disparities in LGBTQ+ community, Glo Center responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards is speaking up about healthcare issues impacting members of the LGBTQ+ community, including gaps in critical health services that some avoid due to fear of discrimination.

The CoxHealth Inclusion Committee asked to bring awareness to health disparities experienced by LGBTQ community. I am ashamed I didn’t understand the severity. In healthcare, I believe we shouldn’t judge- just serve, protect, care, and love our neighbors, patients and employees. pic.twitter.com/nqP0Lqn2ap — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) June 29, 2021

The executive director at The Glo Center, Nick Clinton-Elliott, says there are many deterrents members of the LGBTQ+ community experience during routine health care services.

Clinton-Elliott said he has not experienced this at Cox.

”I have gone to therapists that basically told me I could pray the gay away,” Clinton- Elliott says. “That made me never want to go to a therapist again. Eventually, I got the help that I needed.”

Clinton-Elliott says he’s not alone in that experience.

“Just because of someone’s sexuality they’re turned away for healthcare,” Clinton-Elliott says. “I struggle to understand, how in 2021, we can be at a place like that, but it’s a reality.”

Clinton-Elliott says the transgender community is the most discriminated against when it comes to healthcare.

“I have individuals frequently come to me and they’re seeking access to healthcare and they’re saying doctors are refusing to see them,” Clinton-Elliott says. “Or they can’t get the gender-affirming hormone therapy they’re trying to get. Or the surgery, they are warning that no one around here will even do it.”

Clinton-Elliott hopes the LGBTQ+ community can find healthcare workers they trust.

“The community has had a huge shared trauma experience, and I think that that’s one reason it’s hard for them to sometimes accept help or to seek a doctors advice for something is because of discrimination they’ve faced in the past,” Clinton-Elliott says.

Clinton-Elliott is thankful to see steps taken by health care leaders in the community, like CoxHealth.

A statement from Cox Health reads:

“There are groups in our community and our nation that have health disparities, and our LGBTQ+ neighbors are among those affected. Studies show that LGBTQ+ youth face higher rates of suicide and homelessness. As adults, LGBTQ+ individuals face higher rates of chronic disease, are less likely to seek preventive services and may face barriers to accessing health care.

Because of this fact, our Diversity and Inclusion Committee proposed we designate Monday, June 28 as a day of inclusion and awareness at CoxHealth. To recognize health disparities among these groups, we had rainbow-colored masks available at entrances for anyone who would want to wear one.

We must be sensitive to these disparities and work to protect people who are vulnerable. We have an obligation to care for our community and our staff, and to meet individuals where they are.”

It’s a step Clinton-Elliott says is moving the community in the right direction.

“For doing that study and finding out that there were such disparities and then being pro-active and getting the word out,” Clinton-Elliott says. “I look forward to seeing what they actually do about that.”

Clinton-Elliott says people in the LGBTQ+ community experience mental health challenges at a higher rate. He says The Glo Center can provide resources to anyone needing help.

