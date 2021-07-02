Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Residents say parking in downtown Eureka Springs is a mess, and it has several businesses wondering when something is going to be done.

In the tight corridors of downtown Eureka Springs, parking has been an issue for decades. But following the pandemic, Arkansas has nearly seen a 100% increase in summer travel. which has many concerned if limited parking downtown is affecting the bottom line.

“During [summer] season, it’s rough. People really have to search,” said Matt Dawson, who has lived in Eureka Springs for five years.

Downtown Eureka Springs is a busy place this time of year. The biggest issue...

”Unfortunately we’re known for our lack of parking,” said owner of Take 5, James DeVito.

A pain for tourists who are unaware of other ways to get around town.

”People spend 20 to 30 minutes looking around for parking,” said DeVito. “I’ve lost customers because of it.”

The locals know not to fight it.

”I think most of us just decide to walk,” said Dawson.

But with a recent tourism boom, many are wondering how the parking situation is impacting their business.

”10,000 people downtown. We have 800 parking spaces around town,” said Eureka Springs mayor Butch Berry.

”Basically we limit our capacity of how many people can be in the downtown area at a given time,” DeVito explained.

With the holiday weekend rush, it’s only going to be worse. Residents are seeking a solution.

”A parking garage down the side of the hill,” said Dawson

”You could go one subterranean level and four levels above,” said DeVito, who would like to see a parking garage placed right off Main Street.

But the issue is the funding to allocate a structure.

”They’re ridiculously expensive,” said Mayor Berry.

So in the meantime, their best solution is the city transportation.

”The trolley system is one of the best systems we have in Eureka Springs,” said mayor Berry. ”Its also kind of a secret.”

Because of that fact, many tourists find themselves fighting for parking.

”Leave your cars at your hotel, motel get on a trolley find a place to see, shop eat,” said Berry.

But changes may be around the corner.

”Napholtz is one of the largest contracting firms in Arkansas. I’m having them help me look at where would be some good places to put a parking garage,” said Berry.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.