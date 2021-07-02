Fiancee of missing man Eric Williamson explains moments leading up to his disappearance

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been more two weeks since Eric Williamson went missing in the Branson area.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office said his car was found Thursday, burned with what is believed to be his remains in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas.

On Friday, June 11, Dijiona Thomas said her fiancée Eric Williamson received a call from his friend in Branson asking to meet him at his house. He agreed.

”He made his first stop at his friends house in Hollister, and then he gave me a call and he called me and told me I’d left my car keys in his car. I said, ‘it’s okay, you work overnight, don’t worry about it. You’re gonna come home, and I’ll get my keys in the morning,” Dijiona Thomas said.

Thomas said he then told her he was making one last stop at his friend Rusty’s house before going to work.

”He supposedly went there and he never made it to work,” Thomas said.

She said the rest of the night and into the morning she still hadn’t heard from her fiancée.

”Usually he would text me while he’s at work throughout the night and say ‘I love you’ or check on our daughter, but he didn’t do that,” Thomas said.

The next day Thomas filed a missing person report and drove to Williamson’s friends house.

”He said, when he came, he wasn’t there. I told him it doesn’t sound right because how would you know he came if you weren’t here,” Thomas said.

In a statement from the Taney County’s Sheriffs Office, new information indicated Eric Williamson and another man had a verbal altercation at a house on Concord Avenue in Branson. During the fight, Williamson was shot by the other male.

The male involved was arrested on June 30 in Arkansas.

Thomas said less than two weeks before her fiancee’s disappearance, Williamson’s friend has threatened to hurt him.

”And take him to Arkansas,” Thomas said.

Now she is holding onto the memories of her fiancee as they wrap their head around this tragedy.

”He was the best person. He was very family-oriented, he loved his kids, and he loved this family. It’s really sad for this to even happen to him,” Thomas said.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but authorities say formal charges are pending.

