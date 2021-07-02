Advertisement

Fiancee of missing man Eric Williamson explains moments leading up to his disappearance

By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been more two weeks since Eric Williamson went missing in the Branson area.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office said his car was found Thursday, burned with what is believed to be his remains in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas.

On Friday, June 11, Dijiona Thomas said her fiancée Eric Williamson received a call from his friend in Branson asking to meet him at his house. He agreed.

”He made his first stop at his friends house in Hollister, and then he gave me a call and he called me and told me I’d left my car keys in his car. I said, ‘it’s okay, you work overnight, don’t worry about it. You’re gonna come home, and I’ll get my keys in the morning,” Dijiona Thomas said.

Thomas said he then told her he was making one last stop at his friend Rusty’s house before going to work.

”He supposedly went there and he never made it to work,” Thomas said.

She said the rest of the night and into the morning she still hadn’t heard from her fiancée.

”Usually he would text me while he’s at work throughout the night and say ‘I love you’ or check on our daughter, but he didn’t do that,” Thomas said.

The next day Thomas filed a missing person report and drove to Williamson’s friends house.

”He said, when he came, he wasn’t there. I told him it doesn’t sound right because how would you know he came if you weren’t here,” Thomas said.

In a statement from the Taney County’s Sheriffs Office, new information indicated Eric Williamson and another man had a verbal altercation at a house on Concord Avenue in Branson. During the fight, Williamson was shot by the other male.

The male involved was arrested on June 30 in Arkansas.

Thomas said less than two weeks before her fiancee’s disappearance, Williamson’s friend has threatened to hurt him.

”And take him to Arkansas,” Thomas said.

Now she is holding onto the memories of her fiancee as they wrap their head around this tragedy.

”He was the best person. He was very family-oriented, he loved his kids, and he loved this family. It’s really sad for this to even happen to him,” Thomas said.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but authorities say formal charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY: Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
New charges for man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing; police also investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Many residents are working about parking in downtown Eureka Springs.
Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown
Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown
Here are the forecast high temperatures for Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fabulous Weekend
Small Businesses struggle during pandemic
Some small businesses in Springfield see lengthy shutdowns as pandemic continues
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas