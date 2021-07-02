Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm 4th of July weekend

Head outdoors and enjoy
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expanding high pressure is sitting overhead which will bring us mainly sunny skies and light winds this afternoon. Humidity will be fairly comfortable as well. Temperatures will sit around the mid-80s for the high today.

Nice and mild this Saturday
Nice and mild this Saturday(KYTV)

Staying clear tonight, which will make for great fireworks viewing. The temperatures will dip to the lower 60s under the clear skies. Things look great for the 4th of July holiday. Had to bump the temperatures up a little bit just because of the influence of the high pressure. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s with a light breeze and sunny skies.

4th of July Forecast
4th of July Forecast(KYTV)

High pressure continues Monday, which will bring even warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and then 90s by Tuesday.

Tracking a mid-level trough to move through Wednesday with a surface cold front. This will help increase our potential for showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. If the front stalls, we could see a few pop thunderstorms Friday. Otherwise, tracking another front next weekend that will provide showers Saturday.

Storms return Wednesday
Storms return Wednesday(KYTV)

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.
Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault
CoxHealth CEO: Vaccine opponents should ‘Shut up’
Father accused of trying to kidnap his baby from a hospital in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for the 4th of July weekend
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 850 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader follows through on a three-run home run off Colorado...
Bader back in swing, slam in 10th carries Cards past Rockies
Kansas City Royals' Hanser Alberto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Perez, Alberto go deep as Royals rally past Twins