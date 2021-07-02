FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm 4th of July weekend

Expanding high pressure is sitting overhead which will bring us mainly sunny skies and light winds this afternoon. Humidity will be fairly comfortable as well. Temperatures will sit around the mid-80s for the high today.

Nice and mild this Saturday (KYTV)

Staying clear tonight, which will make for great fireworks viewing. The temperatures will dip to the lower 60s under the clear skies. Things look great for the 4th of July holiday. Had to bump the temperatures up a little bit just because of the influence of the high pressure. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s with a light breeze and sunny skies.

4th of July Forecast (KYTV)

High pressure continues Monday, which will bring even warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and then 90s by Tuesday.

Tracking a mid-level trough to move through Wednesday with a surface cold front. This will help increase our potential for showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. If the front stalls, we could see a few pop thunderstorms Friday. Otherwise, tracking another front next weekend that will provide showers Saturday.