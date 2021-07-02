Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny & dry behind the cold front

Great weather will continue through the Independence Day weekend
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We’re finished with the rain for now. Some spots in northeast Taney county accumulated nearly 5 inches of rainfall over the last two days. Branson saw around 2 inches. On the east side of Springfield, nearly 2 inches fell over the past 48 hours. On the west side of town, we saw under an inch.

With high pressure bringing in a drier air mass, we’ll enjoy low humidity today. The front responsible for the showers and storms is located in southern Arkansas.

Dry after yesterday's cold front
Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the lower 80s with a light breeze from the north. Tonight we’ll see those temperatures dipping to the low 60s. After a cool start to Saturday, we’ll warm to the lower 80s once again.

Dry after yesterday's cold front
The 4th of July holiday is looking a touch warmer. We’ll be pushing the mid and upper-80s for the afternoon temperatures. With a light breeze and low humidity, it shouldn’t feel uncomfortable for your BBQs or outdoor plans. We’ll stay dry and mainly clear for any evening fireworks.

Fantastic 4th of July Weekend
Things start to heat up again by the start of the week as temperatures reach the upper 80s Monday. We’re tracking an upper-level low pressure to advance eastward across the Upper Midwest sometime around Tuesday or Wednesday. This will bring a surface cold front through Wednesday which will kick up some showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have rain chances through the end of the workweek.

