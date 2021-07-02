Advertisement

Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas court records.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A former high school band director for Harrison High School faces criminal charges and is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to Arkansas court records. Authorities issued a warrant Thursday in Boone County leading to Mealer’s arrest.

Per court records, Mealer engaged in sexual activity with a victim on at least 50 occasions between June 2017 and May 2018, while he worked in the Harrison School District.

The victim was under 21 years old and a student enrolled in a public school, according to court records. The victim was previously a student of Mealer.

Mealer served as assistant principal for a school in Colorado Springs during the 2020-2021 school year.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
New charges for man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing; police also investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Many residents are working about parking in downtown Eureka Springs.
Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown
Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown
Here are the forecast high temperatures for Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fabulous Weekend
Small Businesses struggle during pandemic
Some small businesses in Springfield see lengthy shutdowns as pandemic continues
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas