Four-year-old girl dies from accidental shooting in Howell County

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A four-year-old girl died from injuries she suffered in an incident being investigated as an accidental shooting, according to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not identified the child at this time. The Howell County Sheriff’s Office tells KY3 the child found a pistol in her home and shot herself.

It happened at a home on County Road 3010 in West Plains around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Howell County deputies responded after receiving reports that a child suffered an accidental gunshot wound.

The child was sent to a hospital for medical care, then later died from injuries.

An investigation is ongoing as to whether charges will be filed in connection to the death. The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

