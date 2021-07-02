Greene County family celebrating recovery and progress of son severely injured in motorcycle wreck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The family of one man severely injured in a motorcycle wreck nearly five months ago will celebrate his progress Friday night.

Back in February, 20-year-old Trey Taylor was in a wreck not far from the intersection of East Battlefield and South Maryland. The wreck left him with multiple injuries from broken bones to a serious brain injury, though Trey was wearing a helmet.

Trey Taylor’s father still remembers the exact moment he got the call.

“Someone called and said, ‘get here quick, it’s really bad,’” Trey’s father Scott Taylor described. “So immediately I thought the worst and was scared to death for my son. It pulls a lot of emotion out of me to be honest. I was screaming in my truck driving [to the hospital]. I probably pounded the steering wheel. I was literally screaming, ‘Fight Trey, fight it!’ Screaming ‘I love you, don’t leave us. I’m on my way.’”

Trey was taken to the hospital shortly after the wreck.

”It scared us tremendously,” his dad said. “The reaction was, are we going to have a son that’s alive? And that’s before they told us what all the injuries were.”

He had broken bones all over, a destroyed femur, and most concerning, traumatic brain injuries. It took lots of waiting and holding out for some good news.

”Somewhat grim news from the doctors that they just didn’t know,” Scott Taylor said. “They weren’t seeing a lot of good, a lot of recovery. But we also had a lot of encouragement about being patient. Be patient. It can be better. It may get better.”

Several surgeries and procedures later, Trey’s dad said it has gotten better.

“The first sign that we really knew Trey was still inside of his body, the first time we knew our Trey was there, he has a nine-year-old sister Audrey, and he was talking to her on video and he stuck his tongue out at her,” Scott said. “We were all like, ‘That’s Trey!’”

Trey’s brain injury still lingers, and he will likely take a lot of therapy to overcome. His father feels confident it would be a different story if it were not for that helmet.

”We wouldn’t be having this conversation if he didn’t,” he said. “Trey will see motorcyclists riding around without helmets, and he hates it. I know without a doubt, without that helmet, I would have a deceased son at this point.”

Trey has spent days, weeks and months in the hospital. He has also dealt with continuous procedures. He even had one on Wednesday. Trey has slowly progressed from the wheelchair, to the walker and beyond.

His dad said it all comes down to hope and faith.

”We can’t look backwards at what was,” Scott said. “God has give us a new hand of cards and we’ve got to play with that deck. We can focus where we were at, it just depresses you. It does no good to think about it. So we wanna focus on where we’re going, not where we’ve been.”

The family says they could not have gotten through their journey without support. Scott Taylor said he created a prayer page and connected with other families in similar situations.

“We held on by quite frankly all the people that joined that page and reached out to us and said positive things to us,” he said. “Without them it would have been much, much more difficult. And they made it easier.”

On Friday, the family is hosting a party with fireworks and live music to thank those who have helped them through Trey’s recovery.

The Springfield Police Department said the wreck itself is still under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.