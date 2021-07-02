Advertisement

Holiday Safety: Making sure your Fourth of July festivities are safe

Tips to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus and foodborne illnesses
Republic and Willard host Fourth of July celebrations.
Republic and Willard host Fourth of July celebrations.
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July festivities are in full swing as we head into the holiday weekend.

To ensure you have a great time, the Springfield Greene County Health Department shared holiday tips to keep you safe during your celebrations.

Preventing the spread of the coronavirus:

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, avoid attending any celebrations and gatherings.

Aaron Schekorra, health information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, stressed that COVID-19 is still in our community. He said this includes the Delta variant, which health officials say spreads more easily.

“Where one person with the original strain of COVID-19 might infect two people on average, with a Delta variant, that looks more like five to eight,” explained Schekorra. “If you are having symptoms, and it ends up that you have the Delta variant of COVID-19, you’re looking at possibly infecting a lot more people when you go out to that gathering.”

Schekorra said the best tool that we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is the vaccine. If you are not vaccinated and looking to celebrate, He said practice prevention strategies like wearing a mask, washing your hands, watching your distance, and opting out of crowded events.

Schekorra says outdoor parties and activities are best because the spread is lower than being indoors.

“Just avoiding really large crowds if you’re unvaccinated, just so if you’re trying to decide between celebrating at home or like going to a large gathering that is happening in your city, maybe opt for staying at home with a smaller group and practicing prevention there,” Schekorra explained.

Preventing the spread of foodborne illnesses:

The goal is to have fun, celebrate, and make sure you’re safe, especially when it comes to your food.

So many summer celebrations and gatherings are potluck-style. With hot temps ahead, if food is stored incorrectly, it can cause you to become sick.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) explained that you need to keep your food out of the Danger Zone, which are temperatures ranging between 40 °F and 140 °F; because this is where bacteria starts to grow rapidly and can multiple in less than 30minutes.

“Do not leave the food out all evening,” emphasized Schekorra. “ Put the food out, let everybody eat, and then package that food back up and get it into your refrigerators. That way, we don’t allow food to sit in some of these temperature danger zones that can foster the development of foodborne illnesses or bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses.”

Schekorra said it’s vital that you keep your cold foods cold by using things like ice packs and coolers. Also, be sure to keep your hot foods hot, by sealing them up, using heating trays or preheated steam tables.

The USDA stated that you should never leave food out of refrigeration for more than two hours. However, if the temperature exceeds 90 °F, food should not be left out for more than one hour.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

