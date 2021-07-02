Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities found human remains Thursday in northwest Arkansas believed to be those of a person missing from Taney County for several weeks.

Eric Williamson was reported missing from the Branson-Hollister on June 15. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have followed up on multiple leads in an attempt to find him, leading to the remains Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say Williamson’s vehicle was found burned in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas. While searching the vehicle, authorities found remains believed to be of Williamson inside the vehicle.

The investigation into Williamson’s disappearance led authorities to information that indicated Eric Williamson and another man had been involved in a verbal altercation at a Branson home on Concord Avenue before he was reported missing. Authorities say, during an altercation, Williamson had been shot by the other man.

A man accused in the altercation was arrested Wednesday in Arkansas on other outstanding warrants. Detectives from Taney County Sheriffs Office responded to Arkansas to interview the suspect, collecting evidence that led to the burned vehicle.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but authorities say formal charges are pending.

The Taney County Sheriffs Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, Hollister Police, Branson Police, Springfield Police and Boone County Sheriff’s Office have all assisted with the investigation.

