Lake of the Ozarks expecting spike in visitors over Fourth of July weekend

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is expecting a lot of people this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“Extra presence is the main thing. Every trooper assigned to Lake of the Ozarks will be working this weekend, working extended shifts, and we’ll be out there all the way through Monday,“ said MSHP Trooper Brian Geier.

Trooper Geier spends his days on the water patrolling, and he says this weekend will be busy.

”There’s just a lot of boats, any holiday weekend, that’s going to be even more traffic, a lot of inexperienced boaters and just more traffic in general,” said Geier.

He said there is one thing people typically forget about.

”The biggest mistake that you typically see the most often, we see a lot of people getting too close to docks. They’re within 100 feet too close to other boats and above idle speed,” said Trooper Geier.

Drinking laws on the road are the same on a boat.

“So the legal limit on the water is the same as on the road. It’s .08%, So if you’re legally intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle, you would be legally intoxicated on the water as well.”

He said if you plan on drinking, make sure to be responsible.

”The big thing is just designate a sober operator, a sober captain, have someone on the boat that’s not drinking so they can get you to where you’re going safe. We want everyone to have fun, but we want them to get where they’re going safe and Get home safe,” said Geier.

