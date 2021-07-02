Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened just after 6:30 Friday morning. Deputies went to a house in the 6000 block of West Independence. That is an outer road of I-44 near Highway MM just west of Springfield.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says the initial call was a possible residential burglary. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the suspect had forced entry through the front door of the house and the homeowner shot him.

We don’t know at this point where the man was shot or his condition, but the sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Jason Winston says it is still early in the investigation but at this point, they don’t believe the homeowner knew the man who was shot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.