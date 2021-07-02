Advertisement

Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.

6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened just after 6:30 Friday morning. Deputies went to a house in the 6000 block of West Independence. That is an outer road of I-44 near Highway MM just west of Springfield.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says the initial call was a possible residential burglary. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the suspect had forced entry through the front door of the house and the homeowner shot him.

We don’t know at this point where the man was shot or his condition, but the sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Jason Winston says it is still early in the investigation but at this point, they don’t believe the homeowner knew the man who was shot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
New charges for man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing; police also investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Courtesy: Modot.Org
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Westbound I-44 back open near Waynesville, Mo.

Latest News

Lettuce has been returning to Cheryl Campbell's garden every year for 25-straight years.
Ozarks Life: Lettuce the Turtle is an online inspiration
Lettuce has been returning to Cheryl Campbell's garden every year for 25-straight years.
Ozarks Life: Lettuce the Turtle is an inspiration with online followers
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
Springfield attorney warns drivers of DWI consequences
Courtesy: Benton County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Nearly 4 pounds of methamphetamine found by Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Deputies