Missouri board to investigate work conditions at pharmacies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A state board is looking into allegations that pharmacists have been overworked, pressured to meet corporate metrics and haven’t had time to fill prescriptions safely.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Board of Pharmacy is appointing a task force this month to examine working conditions inside pharmacies across the state after hundreds of pharmacists raised concerns.

The board said in a statement earlier this year that “patient safety should not be jeopardized for company profits.”

Pharmacy giants CVS Health and Walgreens both told the Post-Dispatch they were committed to patient care. Walmart did not respond to a request seeking comment.

