Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Branson crash

(ARC Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash Friday morning in Branson. Police have not yet identified the victim.

The crash happened near State Highway 165 and Van Buren Road around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

A crash reconstruction team from the Branson Police Department is investigating the crash. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
New charges for man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing; police also investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Dry after yesterday's cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny & dry behind the cold front

Latest News

LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
Anthony Thompson of Springfield and Eddie Feck of Buffalo, Mo. were sentenced to decades in...
Springfield man, Buffalo, Mo. man sentenced to decades in prison for child pornography crimes
SPS releases in-person learning plan for fall 2021 semester, district leaders explain protocols
Dry after yesterday's cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny & dry behind the cold front