Motorcyclist dies in Branson crash

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash Friday morning in Branson. Police have not yet identified the victim.

The crash happened near State Highway 165 and Van Buren Road around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

A crash reconstruction team from the Branson Police Department is investigating the crash. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.