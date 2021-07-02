Nearly 4 pounds of methamphetamine found by Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Deputies

NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) -The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine while they investigated a suspicious car.

Deputies found the car near Highway 7 and Highway UU on June 25. Two of the three people in the car were about 50 feet away near tree line. They told deputies they had run out of gas while traveling to a friend’s house in Benton County.

Deputies found bullet holes on the vehicle and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. When asked about the bullet holes the owner replied, “We live in KC.” A search of the car found remains of marijuana, some seeds and stems. Deputies issued a verbal warning for marijuana. The three drove off after deputies say a friend put gas in their tank.

Deputies then searched the area near the tree line were two of the people had been standing they arrived. Deputies found a black bag containing a one-gallon plastic bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine. The bag was dry and had no moisture even though it had just rained.

After doing a field test, deputies determined the bag contained about four pounds of methamphetamine worth nearly $70,000.

Deputies found the car near the mile-long bridge and arrested the two men and the woman. Tyshawn Carr, 21, Login Pool, 19 and Leilani, 19 are each charged with drug trafficking in the 2nd degree. They were each issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

