Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings 40 and older to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after the condo building collapse last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
New charges for man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing; police also investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Many residents are working about parking in downtown Eureka Springs.
Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown
Eureka Springs, Ark. residents desire parking structure near downtown
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit
"And over the course of today's search, we did recover two additional victims. We now have 22...
Mayor of Miami-Dade County; 2 additional condo collapse victims found