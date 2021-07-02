Advertisement

Some small businesses in Springfield see lengthy shutdowns as pandemic continues

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some small businesses in Springfield have seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in full force.

Kevin Myles, the owner of the Kevin Myles Masonry, said his business had to stop after his workers were exposed to COVID-19 and had to quarantine.

“I only have two on payroll now. So when one goes down, it’s like, we’re all shut down. So I was just concerned about it,” said Myles.

Many local businesses are in the same rut, struggling because of the pandemic. For Myles, the masonry is also something where he can’t hire someone right away.

“It puts a little bit more burden on the guys without the extra help. You can’t really pick somebody up off the streets and expect them to perform,” said Myles.

The vaccination rate is still low in Springfield. Right now, only 38% of the population is vaccinated in Greene County, and the spread of the Delta variant presents more risks. Myles said he doesn’t understand why some people won’t get the shot.

“It’s just concerning that we’ve got such a low vaccination rate. When businesses are asking for unvaccinated individuals to wear masks, and nobody is wearing a mask. I mean, at what point does the community get tired of this COVID-19 and literally want to step up and bite it,” said Myles.

Myles said he hopes people get vaccinated so kids don’t get infected either.

“Production goes down, you worry that you might have gotten exposed, you’re worried about your three-year-old son,” said Myles. “It causes a little bit more stress at the workplace, then a lack of productivity, and time more trades are buried with work. You don’t want to see a guy go down. It’s hard enough to keep up.”

