Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers
MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
Joe Allan Dutton/Christian County Jail
New charges for man accused at scene of Nixa stabbing; police also investigate shots fired at home of victim stabbed
Courtesy: Modot.Org
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Westbound I-44 back open near Waynesville, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
A Boy Scout uses a toy shark to demonstrate the attack that injured his hand as he was rowing a...
Shark bites Boy Scout paddling canoe
Virgin Galactic announced the company’s founder, Richard Branson, will participate in the next...
Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos
File photo of a JetBlue plane leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP...
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed