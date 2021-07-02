Springfield attorney warns drivers of DWI consequences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be watching for speeders and those driving under the influence.

Sergeant Mike McClure is expecting Friday and Monday to be busy travel days. He’s asking those driving to be cautious, watch your speed and to not drive under the influence.

McClure said last year Fourth of July weekend, there were over 1,300 crashes with 15 fatalities in Missouri. He said 145 people were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning those drinking this weekend to not get behind the wheel and instead call a designated driver or call a driving service.

”DWI is not a cheap thing to get,” said McClure. “You have to weigh this out as a driver and as an operator in the choices that you make. The decisions that you make beforehand is it worth it to you and understand it’s more than likely going to be too late once you’ve started tipping the model back because your judgments going to be impaired, your inhibitions are gone. It’s that decision making process to do the right thing is going to be more difficult for you.”

He said if pulled over the driver will get arrested, lose their license for a minimum of 15 days and will be transported to a holding facility.

Springfield Attorney Dee Wampler said receiving a DWI is not cheap. He calls it collateral consequences. Wampler said there’s lawyer and court fees, car insurance rates could increase and the court could order the driver to have an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.

“People don’t understand the time consumed in all the classes that you have to attend and trips to the courthouse, trips to the lawyer’s office,” said Wampler. “Don’t drink and drive, just don’t do it.”

