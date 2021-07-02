Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Friday for sexually exploiting a minor to produce child pornography.

Anthony Thompson, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Thompson to spend 10 years on supervised release following incarceration.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor. Thompson admitted that he victimized a minor in to produce child pornography on July 1, 2018.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.

