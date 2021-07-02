SPS releases in-person learning plan for fall 2021 semester, district leaders explain protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the fall semester of the 2021-22 school year, the focus for Springfield Public Schools is to return to a five-day, in-person week, according to a plan recently released by the district.

The district’s safe return to instruction and continuity of services plan details various services and protocols for the upcoming school year.

“Throughout the school year, SPS will monitor COVID-19 exposure levels in the community and be in consultation with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to make modifications to the learning plan if needed,” the plan states.

Even though the district is planning on returning to a full five-day, in-person week., there will still be multiple mitigation strategies in place.

The district’s 2021 budget allows for $7.5 million to be put towards HVAC improvements to help with air quality in the buildings, in addition to free COVID-19 testing to symptomatic students and employees.

“We have plenty of hand sanitizer and other appropriate materials to make sure we’re continuing deep thorough cleanings of our facilities,” said Stephen Hall Chief Communications officer for SPS.

Masking will be optional at school, but required on buses and physical distancing is in compliance with the CDC guidelines, according to the plan.

“One thing I want to emphasize is that we maintain a wonderful working relationship with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Every decision we make regarding health in this time of pandemic is made in full collaboration with them,” said Hall.

The district has signage posted throughout building to encourage hand washing and social distancing. Leaders also encourage students and parents to monitor symptoms.

Furthermore, according to the plan, the district works hand-and-hand with the health department to contact trace any COVID-19 cases in the district and will continue to provide vaccination opportunities.

The district told KY3 they want to emphasize how important it is to get vaccinated. Once the vaccine is approved for younger children, the district plans on administering it to students.

“We anticipate that in the fall that the vaccine will be approved for younger children under the age of 12. As soon as that happens, we will be working in collaboration with local hospital partners to provide on-site vaccine clinics to make those readily available as soon as they are approved for all ages,” said Hall.

Online learning will still be a option for students and families that choose to do so, according to the district.

“Online learning is always an option for our families through our launch programs. We have heard from many who plan to be back seated in person learning five days a week, and we’re certainly excited to see them and to return to a sense of normalcy in the new school year,” said Hall.

The district told us the plan is subject to change at anytime based on CDC and health department regulations. Suggestions and updates can be found here HERE on their website.

The plan also highlights other strategies to help students during the pandemic including: mental and behavioral health programs offered to students, extra interventions for minority students and special education, grab and go meals, and collaborations with community partners to provide child care before and after school.

