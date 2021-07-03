Advertisement

A-B kicks off beer giveaway as US nears vaccination goal

Source: Anheuser-Busch website
Source: Anheuser-Busch website
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older.

The U.S. isn’t yet there; 66.7% of adults had gotten at least one shot as of Friday. But the company went ahead anyway and cracked open its online redemption portal at 11 a.m. Friday for the July 4 weekend.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas
Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers

Latest News

Bolivar's Mike Parson is in the Ozarks for much of the holiday weekend including stops in his...
Mo. Governor Mike Parson talks COVID, Medicaid and new on-line sales tax during visit to Springfield
CoxHealth CEO: Vaccine opponents should ‘Shut up’
Whether it's working as contact tracers or helping run vaccine clinics, retired volunteers are...
Retired volunteers are key soldiers in Springfield’s army of COVID-19 fighters
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads