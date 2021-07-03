Advertisement

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.

