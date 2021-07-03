Advertisement

BEAR SIGHTING: Saddlebrooke, Mo. family sees black bear roaming around in backyard

A “beary” special visitor made way to Saddlebrooke, Missouri, ending up in one family’s...
A “beary” special visitor made way to Saddlebrooke, Missouri, ending up in one family’s backyard Saturday morning.(Melissa Kerr Port)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - A “beary” special visitor made way to Saddlebrooke, Missouri, ending up in one family’s backyard Saturday morning.

Melissa Kerr Port and her family spotted a black bear Saturday morning wandering around their home in Christian County. They shared a video to KY3 of the bear roaming around trees just outside of a wooded area. It’s possible that the bear was looking for food.

“I was playing UNO with my family, and a black bear proceeded to go across by back yard,” Melissa tells KY3. “The street I live on is named Black Bear [Road], which is ironic.”

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years. Other viewers have spotted black bears roaming outside of the Rogersville area in recent weeks.

MDC is warning Missourians that bears could be roaming all around the state throughout spring. If you see a bear where it shouldn’t be, for instance, near your home or farm, don’t approach it. Instead, make sure to contact MDC or your local conservation center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.
Near Aldrich & Boston
Homicide investigation underway in Bolivar after authorities find body
CoxHealth CEO: Vaccine opponents should ‘Shut up’

Latest News

Fantastic 4th of July weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm 4th of July weekend
BEAR SIGHTING: Saddlebrooke, Mo. family sees black bear roaming around in backyard
Greene County Commission makes final CARES reserve fund allocations, distributing $3.2 million
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man