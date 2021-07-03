BEAR SIGHTING: Saddlebrooke, Mo. family sees black bear roaming around in backyard

SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - A “beary” special visitor made way to Saddlebrooke, Missouri, ending up in one family’s backyard Saturday morning.

Melissa Kerr Port and her family spotted a black bear Saturday morning wandering around their home in Christian County. They shared a video to KY3 of the bear roaming around trees just outside of a wooded area. It’s possible that the bear was looking for food.

“I was playing UNO with my family, and a black bear proceeded to go across by back yard,” Melissa tells KY3. “The street I live on is named Black Bear [Road], which is ironic.”

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years. Other viewers have spotted black bears roaming outside of the Rogersville area in recent weeks.

MDC is warning Missourians that bears could be roaming all around the state throughout spring. If you see a bear where it shouldn’t be, for instance, near your home or farm, don’t approach it. Instead, make sure to contact MDC or your local conservation center.

