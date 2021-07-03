Advertisement

City of Everton, Mo. issues boil advisory

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVERTON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Everton, Missouri has issued a boil advisory for its residents until further notice.

The boil order comes after a driver hit a fire hydrant Saturday morning, leading to concerns with the city’s water system.

The crash caused a loss in water pressure, which could allow contamination to enter the distribution system or household plumbing. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until water sample results indicate that no contamination is present, according to a news release from the city of Everton.

A boil water order is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to public water systems when a threat to the public health exists, or is likely to exist, that boiling the water will remedy. For more information, CLICK HERE.

