FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red, white, and temperatures in the 80s too!

With high pressure sitting over the eastern Ozark’s we’ll have quiet weather this afternoon.

High pressure overhead today (KYTV)

Temperatures for the 4th of July will range from the mid to upper-80s. Some clouds will build this afternoon due to some mid-level moisture brought northward because of the high pressure. We will have great weather for the fireworks tonight. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for most of the evening with patchy clouds and light winds.

Warm for the 4th of July (KYTV)

The high-pressure overhead will bring us continuous dry weather until Wednesday evening. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will warm to near 90. With Wednesday also staying hot. Tracking low pressure to move through the northern US with a surface cold front. This front will be our next rain maker Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning as the front moves past.

First cold front arrives Wednesday (KYTV)

Rainfall accumulations will be upwards of a quarter inch. The showers Thursday will mainly be for our southern counties and won’t add much in the way of rainfall accumulations.We’ll turn dry Thursday afternoon and Friday before another front moves in Friday night and into Saturday morning. This second front looks to be a better rain producer with accumulations as high as three-quarters of an inch to an inch. The front will also bring some slightly cooler air for next weekend in the mid-80s.