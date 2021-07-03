Advertisement

Four arrested for illegal drugs in Douglas County investigation

Thomas Sprague, 59; Brianna Villa, 22; Amanda Johnson, 31; and Nathan Kidd, 37, were all taken into custody Friday.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested four people Friday morning in Douglas County in an investigation over illegal drugs.

Thomas Sprague, 59; Brianna Villa, 22; Amanda Johnson, 31; and Nathan Kidd, 37, were all taken into custody Friday. All four are residents of Drury, Missouri, an unincorporated community in Douglas County.

A task force of law enforcement agencies from Douglas and Ozark counties responded to a home Friday morning after collecting evidence over several months of collaborative efforts. Authorities served three warrants in eastern Douglas County for illegal narcotics.

The operation led officers to more than 300 grams of marijuana, in addition to 400 grams of a liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sprague and Villa were charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Johnson and Kidd are charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). All four were booked into the Douglas County Jail.

The task force was comprised of officers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, COMET Drug task force and Ava Police Department.

