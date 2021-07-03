Friday marks 1 year since teenager shot and killed in Springfield, no arrests made

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday marks one year since a teenager was shot, and then killed in a wreck in Springfield near North Clay and East Pacific.

Darrell Gott Jr., 18, was shot and then died shortly after wrecking into a parked van on July 2, 2020. Although a year has passed, no arrests have been made yet.

A year later, family are still pushing for justice. Those closest to Gott said the emotion still sticks with them after all this time, especially without feeling one step closer.

“I had lots of people tell me when it first happened, time heals and it’ll get easier with time,” Gott’s girlfriend Emily Meyer said. “But I mean we’re here a year later and I still feel the same kind of hurt that I did that day it happened.”

Many questions still remain the same.

”We have a lot of unanswered questions,” Meyer said. “Who? Why? The main thing I think is why?”

Gott had two daughters, who family said deserve justice for their father.

”Eventually I’ll have to sit down and explain to my daughter why she doesn’t have a dad there,” Meyer said.

There still have not been any arrests, but Springfield Police said they continue to followup on leads. Gott’s family and friends said they do not want the community to forget his story.

”We have too many people thinking about it as another case, just another number,” Meyer said. “And it’s not. To us, it’s very real.”

Some of his relatives met with Springfield Police this week to further conversation. They are encouraged by the effort still involved, but say justice will take help.

”Sometimes people don’t realize very small pieces of information could be what helps solve this,” relative Danielle Hughes said. “Even if it’s something super small it might be what helps us get the justice our family deserves.”

Family are still hopeful those answers will soon come, but in the meantime they said they try to hold onto the little things. For Emily Meyer, it is through spending time with her daughter.

”Every time she smiles at me, I for sure see him,” she said. “They both had that smile that can light up a room and she has that same thing.”

The same goes for Gott’s relative Danielle Hughes, a spiritual person, who saw part of Gott through a cardinal sticking around her home this week.

”I can only pray that it was him saying, ‘keep trucking,’ ‘keep pushing,’ ” Hughes said. “I think it was his way of telling me to keep fighting and keep pushing and not to let this go. And I won’t.”

Springfield Police continue to encourage anyone with information to call. And there is still an anonymous $25,000 reward out there for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

