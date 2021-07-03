Greene County Commission makes final CARES reserve fund allocations, distributing $3.2 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Greene County Commission has approved final allocations from the reserve contingency category originally set aside from the $34.4 million in CARES Act Relief Funds made available to the County for local distribution.

The final reserve amount and unspent previous allocations totaled approximately $3.2 million.

“This has been a tremendous opportunity to provide needed support to our health care organizations, nonprofits and local governments that have been so vital in responding to the multiple impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Lyle Foster, CARES grant administrator.

The following entities were allocated funding as part of this final CARES wrap up, with all awards contingent on final related receipts and appropriate documentation:

Springfield-Greene County Park Board - $355,020.98

Greene County Information Services - $143,017.34

Ebenezer Fire Protection District - $16,818.51

Battlefield Fire Protection District - $53,014.55

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District - $5,138.35

Fair Grove Fire Protection District - $18,895.14

Strafford Fire Protection District - $75,930.59

Ash Grove Fire Protection District - $17,237.79

Lakeland Hospital - $48,549.59

City Utilities - $48,900.22

Ronald McDonald House - $5,403.99

Vision Rehabilitation Center of the Ozarks - $5,000

Arc of the Ozarks - $10,644.48

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks - $29,775.15

NAMI Southwest MO - $4,284.77

Be a Jewel, Inc. - $952.42

Diaper Bank of the Ozarks - $39,234.80

Greene County Ag and Mechanical Society (Fair) – $80,625.99

Discovery Center – $157,702.08

Springfield Victory Mission – $21,571.38

Care to Learn – $25,575.54

Brookline Fire Protection District – $14,780.96

City of Republic Fire Department – $9,655.36

Girls on the Run - 17,287.21

Pregnancy Care Center - $16,437.95

Bois D’Arc Fire Protection District - $4,374.94

Doula Foundation - $17,239.96

Willard Fire Protection District - $12,219.32

Jordan Valley Health Clinic - $246,797.28

Gilloz Center for Arts and Entertainment - $54,645.96

Family Life Community Service Life 360 - $38,404.51

Senior Age - $25,000

The Connecting Grounds - $19,052.31

Remaining funds will be divided among Greene County municipalities (with the exception of Springfield) based on the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 estimated populations for each municipality to be used for first responder and police department salaries:

City of Ash Grove Police Department - $18,305.45

City of Battlefield Police Department - $84,550.11

City of Fair Grove Police Department - $19,535.96

City of Rogersville Police Department - $4,363.88

City of Republic Police Department - $220,629.49

City of Strafford Police Department - $31,726.91

City of Walnut Grove Police Department - $9,920.21

City of Willard Police Department - $72,765.11

Greene County law enforcement - $1,148,130.89

Per state guidelines, all CARES funds must be allocated by June 30, 2021.

To help make the funding as equitable as possible, the Commission initially divided distributions by category, which included health care, small businesses, non-profits/community organizations, education, tax supported entities and a 10% reserve contingency for possible emergencies or other needs.

Information related to the Greene County CARES program is available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov.

