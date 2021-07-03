Homicide investigation underway in Bolivar after authorities find body

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bolivar after authorities found a body in a field Friday afternoon.

A man was found dead in the field near West Aldrich Road and Boston Street, according to Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb. The victim has not been identified by name or age.

Bolivar officers were alerted to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The death is being investigated as a homicide at this time, though no suspect information is available.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.