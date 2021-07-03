Increased 911 calls for Fireworks mistaken for Gunshots

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some mistake fireworks for the sounds of gunshot, leading to an increase of calls to police departments.

Sgt. Joey Haan with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, hopes these call decrease as more people follow the rules to the City’s fireworks ordinance.

“That’s the problem sometimes it’s hard to tell,” Haan said.

Haan said they received a sharp increase in reports for shots fired around Independence Day, simply because people cannot tell the difference.

“This year so far it’s a little bit higher than last year as expected,” Haan said.

He said this takes officers away from patrolling, investigating and other enforcement responsibilities.

In the City of Cape Girardeau, the use of fireworks is not allowed after 10 pm leading up to July 4th, and up to midnight on Independence Day. If you witness a violation to the ordinance, he recommends addressing the issue firsthand.

“There’s nothing wrong with you talking to your neighbor and letting them know that they’re in violation of the ordinance or disrupting you and your family or pets. A lot of times these things can be solved civilly amongst neighbors,” Haan said.

However, others said they don’t mind the fireworks.

“I’ve been hearing them for the past 3 weeks... People are going to be excited about the 4th and I like to sit outside and just watch them sometimes,” Jeffery Coleson said.

“I have no reason to be. I don’t feel like there’s any danger I enjoy hearing fireworks; I did that when I was a kid,” Larry Sadler said.

Haan said the department’s first priority is to keep the public safe.

“It’s part of our community so we take care of the calls that come our way,” Haan said.

The use fireworks vary from town to town. Please check your local rules and restrictions before using fireworks.

