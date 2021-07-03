Logan-Rogersville Fire Dept. explains how to treat fireworks-related injuries before EMS arrives

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters stress the need to stay safe when using fireworks.

Grant Peters, the assistant fire chief at the Logan-Rogersville Fire Department, said there are some things you can do to help yourself before emergency services arrive if you have a fireworks-related injury.

“The major thing is to control the bleeding. You can obviously apply direct pressure, elevate the wound, and just keep wrapping it. Don’t unwrap,” said Peters. “Just keep applying more and more. Don’t take it off to see what it looks like.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that 15,600 people were hospitalized in 2020 for fireworks related injuries.

Peters said it’s important to know how to use your fireworks correctly.

“Of course, all fireworks are explosives. They can become dangerous if improperly used,” said Peters. “One of the most common problem areas on the body that we normally find are the hands and fingers. The highest percentage of numbers that we see as far as injuries are concerned.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission also made a list of tips on how to stay safe when using fireworks:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from the fireworks device quickly.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water, and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Peters said household items can help as well.

“Any type of paper towel to hold, direct pressure, gauze, band-aids, any of those basic things,” said Peters. “You can make an ice pack, just use a Ziploc bag and some crushed ice.”

Firefighters said, if you suffer a fireworks related accident to immediately, call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.