Longtime traditions return for Marshfield’s 142nd Independence Day Parade

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Marshfield community celebrates the Fourth of July weekend with its 142nd Independence Day Parade, known as the oldest Independence Day celebration west of the Mississippi River.

Last year, as a safety precaution, parade participants didn’t toss out candy or goodies, and the route was extended because of the pandemic. However, Marshfield Chamber of Commerce said they’re excited to have everything back to normal again in 2021.

Parade participants tossed out candy and goodies, and the original parade route returned. The 142nd parade also included free bounce houses and slides open for the kids to enjoy.

The chamber Coordinator, Kasey Mathew said there’ll be a band playing, a veterans recognition ceremony, and activities for the family to enjoy after the parade. Mathew said that Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, and Missouri State Rep. Karla Eslinger will also speak after the parade.

The parade went on with several safety precautions in place due to the pandemic, including handwashing and sanitizing stations next to the restrooms.

