Advertisement

Parson appoints longtime campaign aide to county clerk job

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed his longtime campaign treasurer and family friend to become the clerk of his home county.

Parson announced Friday that he had named Rachel Lightfoot to serve as Polk County clerk, effective July 16. The clerk oversees local elections, among other duties.

Lightfoot, of Bolivar, has kept the financial books for Parson’s campaign since he first ran for the House in 2004, and as he later ran for state Senate, lieutenant governor and governor.

She also has a personal connection to Parson and his wife, Teresa. In a Parson campaign ad last year, Lightfoot described how Parson — then the Polk County sheriff — personally helped her out after her husband died in the line of duty.

The Polk County clerk position has undergone a lot of turnover recently. Clerk Melinda Robertson resigned after winning election last fall as a county commissioner. Parson announced in January that he had appointed Bobbi Lear to take over as clerk. But Lear also recently resigned.

Lightfoot said she will leave her job at the Bank of Missouri to become clerk and may also have to step down as Parson’s campaign treasurer.

Parson is barred by term-limits from seeking re-election and has said he is not planning to run for any other office. Lightfoot said the Polk County clerk’s position would be up for election in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says a fisherman reeled in a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish last weekend at a lake in...
DON’T DUMP PETS: Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns after invasive species found in Blue Springs lake
6000 Blk. West Independence Drive, Greene County, Mo.
Homeowner shoots man who reportedly broke into home west of Springfield, Mo.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains, believed to be of missing person from Taney County, found in burned car in Arkansas
Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Local businesses say homeless campground hurting their profits
Springfield, Mo. business says local homeless campground causing them to lose customers

Latest News

Missouri posts record revenues during 2021 budget year
Arkansas ends fiscal year with nearly $1 billion surplus
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Arkansas man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency nod
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger arrives for the team's spring training baseball game against...
White Sox send Mercedes down, bring up former Missouri State star Jake Burger