Battlefield community speaks out after annual ‘Fireworks in the Park’ canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Fireworks in the Park,” an annual Fourth of July tradition for the city of Battlefield, is canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The city of Battlefield’s website states the event is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s usually held at Trail of Tears park and brings out thousands.

Battlefield is one of several cities in Greene County, which has a vaccination rate a little short of 39% with a seven-day average of cases at 126 cases, according to the health department. Various communities throughout southwest Missouri have reported high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers and a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

Despite the numbers, many local Battlefield residents were disappointed the event was canceled for the second year in a row.

“I was bummed that it got cancelled again. I have an eight-year-old, and she loves to see the fireworks. It has been a tradition,” said resident Ashley Clark.

Many residents of Battlefield told us they were frustrated the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

“People are trying to live their lives and recover from COVID and live normal. I feel like a group of people wanting to enjoy and celebrate the Fourth of July should be allowed to. This could’ve happened for families,” said Clark.

In response, Clark and her neighbors decided to get a permit from the city to shoot off fireworks Saturday night because the event was canceled.

“We got a permit from the city to shut down our street and tonight. We can at least have a display for the families to come together and celebrate Independence Day,” said Clark.

Clark is a nurse and fully vaccinated. She encourages others to do so as well, but still wishes that the city had the event.

“I am a nurse myself and am pro-vaccine, but I still think the city could’ve had the show on the Fourth,” said Clark.

Local health experts are concerned the Fourth of July weekend will create a spike in cases. Health leaders continue to gear up their vaccination efforts.

In a recent Springfield-Greene County Health Department briefing, health leaders told us there is absolutely a correlation between the community’s low vaccine numbers and the spread. The Delta variant spreads more quickly, and symptoms are more severe, according to the health department.

The event usually brings thousands out to watch fireworks and brings the community together. Battlefield’s city website said they hope they will be able to host “Fireworks in the Park” in 2022.

