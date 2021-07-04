Advertisement

Fireworks sales skyrocket in SWMO, local vendors overcome nationwide shortage in inventory

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As restrictions ease across the country, more shows and celebrations over Fourth of July weekend make the demand even higher for fireworks this year.

Supply chains have struggled to keep up. Retailers say it was anywhere from 30-50% higher this year for to buy fireworks from the wholesalers compared to 2020. In some cases, shipping costs and lack of supply overseas has had an impact on sales.

“This has been a crazy year. If you want fireworks on the Fourth of July, you better come early,” explained Andrew Richardson, Operator at R&R Fireworks on Sunshine Street.

Richardson said sales have been up this year, but the stock has been low when it comes to certain fireworks. He explained that it’s impacting everyone in the firework industry.

“We’re pacing ahead of last year. Things are trending well to beat last year,” said Richardson. “We still have some fireworks left, so we’ll see what happens when it’s all said and done. You try to add some more suppliers and do the best you can to make sure there’s plenty for everybody.”

CLICK HERE for KY3′s Fourth of July guide, which includes a list of fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips from local experts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault
Near Aldrich & Boston
Homicide investigation underway in Bolivar after authorities find body
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: 99% of COVID-19 deaths in US are unvaccinated people
R&R Fireworks
Firework vendors experience boost in sales and shortage in inventory amid the pandemic
Some Missouri police cut ties with ATF due to new gun law
Warm for the 4th of July
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red, white, and temperatures in the 80s too!