Fireworks sales skyrocket in SWMO, local vendors overcome nationwide shortage in inventory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As restrictions ease across the country, more shows and celebrations over Fourth of July weekend make the demand even higher for fireworks this year.

Supply chains have struggled to keep up. Retailers say it was anywhere from 30-50% higher this year for to buy fireworks from the wholesalers compared to 2020. In some cases, shipping costs and lack of supply overseas has had an impact on sales.

“This has been a crazy year. If you want fireworks on the Fourth of July, you better come early,” explained Andrew Richardson, Operator at R&R Fireworks on Sunshine Street.

Richardson said sales have been up this year, but the stock has been low when it comes to certain fireworks. He explained that it’s impacting everyone in the firework industry.

“We’re pacing ahead of last year. Things are trending well to beat last year,” said Richardson. “We still have some fireworks left, so we’ll see what happens when it’s all said and done. You try to add some more suppliers and do the best you can to make sure there’s plenty for everybody.”

