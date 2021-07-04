Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Of The Ozarks, Mo.

STOVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist from Stover, Mo. was killed Saturday night in a two vehicle crash near Lake Of The Ozarks.

Troopers an SUV was turning along Highway 52 in Morgan County, and pulled in front of the motorcycle, which hit the SUV. Jeffery Smith, 35, was driving the bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.