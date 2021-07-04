Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Of The Ozarks, Mo.

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT
STOVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist from Stover, Mo. was killed Saturday night in a two vehicle crash near Lake Of The Ozarks.

Troopers an SUV was turning along Highway 52 in Morgan County, and pulled in front of the motorcycle, which hit the SUV. Jeffery Smith, 35, was driving the bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

