One person killed, two hurt in crash near Halltown, Mo.

Highway 266 and Farm Road 35
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash near Halltown early Sunday morning that killed one person, and injured two others.

Investigators say the driver of a car didn’t stop at a stop sign at Farm Road 35, and collided with a pickup at the intersection of Highway 266. It happened just after one a.m.

One man died at the scene, while two others involved were taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Troopers are investigating whether anyone was driving under the influence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

