Police investigate assault outside of Springfield, Mo. apartment

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield, Mo. are investigating an assault outside of an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of S. Ingram Mll Rd. just after 12:30 am Sunday, where they say there had been a fight.

One person was taken to the hospital with a possible stab wound. That person is expected to be okay.

Police arrested two people, and say there is no threat to the community.

