Police investigate assault outside of Springfield, Mo. apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield, Mo. are investigating an assault outside of an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of S. Ingram Mll Rd. just after 12:30 am Sunday, where they say there had been a fight.

One person was taken to the hospital with a possible stab wound. That person is expected to be okay.

Police arrested two people, and say there is no threat to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.